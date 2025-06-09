Delhi Heatwave: Health Experts Sound the Alarm Amid Rising Temperatures

As Delhi grapples with soaring temperatures, doctors are cautioning residents to be vigilant against heat-related health issues including muscle cramps, dehydration, and heatstroke.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for parts of north India, urging residents to avoid peak afternoon exposure, with Delhi's temperatures soaring to 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Health experts emphasize the critical risks posed by high temperatures, advising people to stay indoors, wear breathable clothing, and maintain proper hydration to prevent heat-related illnesses.