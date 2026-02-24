Left Menu

Delhi’s Weather Woes: Mild Temperatures, Poor Air Quality Persist

The national capital experienced warm weather with a maximum temperature of 29.9 degrees Celsius and poor air quality. The AQI stood at 239, remaining 'poor', with projections indicating similar conditions. Strong winds are expected to influence temperatures, forecasted to remain around 30 degrees Celsius, while air quality challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:20 IST
Delhi’s Weather Woes: Mild Temperatures, Poor Air Quality Persist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian capital witnessed a warm day on Tuesday, with temperatures averaging at 29.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's primary monitoring station. The air quality remained challenging, falling into the 'poor' category with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 239.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday's forecast predicts temperatures hovering around a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of approximately 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong surface winds. These conditions continue to affect air quality in the region.

Air quality data highlighted that out of several monitoring stations, 27 reported 'poor' air quality, while nine registered 'moderate' and three 'very poor'. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 358. The Central Pollution Control Board categorizes AQI levels from 'good' to 'severe', signaling ongoing air quality concerns in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

 United Kingdom
2
Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Concerns

Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Con...

 Global
3
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

 India
4
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026