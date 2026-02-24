Delhi’s Weather Woes: Mild Temperatures, Poor Air Quality Persist

The Indian capital witnessed a warm day on Tuesday, with temperatures averaging at 29.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's primary monitoring station. The air quality remained challenging, falling into the 'poor' category with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 239.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday's forecast predicts temperatures hovering around a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius and a maximum of approximately 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong surface winds. These conditions continue to affect air quality in the region.

Air quality data highlighted that out of several monitoring stations, 27 reported 'poor' air quality, while nine registered 'moderate' and three 'very poor'. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 358. The Central Pollution Control Board categorizes AQI levels from 'good' to 'severe', signaling ongoing air quality concerns in the capital.

