WHO Maintains Mpox as Global Health Threat

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reaffirmed that the ongoing mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency. Initially declared in August last year, the mpox outbreak originated in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has spread to neighboring countries. WHO's director-general has issued new temporary recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that the mpox outbreak continues to constitute a public health emergency.

Originally declared in August of last year, the mpox crisis started in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has since extended its reach to adjacent nations.

This declaration marks the highest alert level by WHO, prompting the issuance of revised temporary recommendations by the director-general to address the ongoing health threat.

