WHO Maintains Mpox as Global Health Threat
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reaffirmed that the ongoing mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency. Initially declared in August last year, the mpox outbreak originated in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has spread to neighboring countries. WHO's director-general has issued new temporary recommendations.
This declaration marks the highest alert level by WHO, prompting the issuance of revised temporary recommendations by the director-general to address the ongoing health threat.
