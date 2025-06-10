Kennedy Jr. Overhauls CDC Vaccine Panel Amid Controversy
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health Secretary, dismissed all members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, aiming to restore public trust. Kennedy argues that the panel was biased and conflicted, though evidence is lacking. This decision sparked criticism and concerns about future vaccine guidance.
In a controversial move, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed the entire panel of vaccine experts at the CDC, citing a need for transparency and the restoration of public trust in health agencies.
All 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices were relieved of their duties, sparking a heated debate on the implications of this decision. Kennedy claims the panel was rife with conflicts of interest. This overhaul has been met with skepticism, especially since no concrete evidence was provided to support the allegations.
The reshuffle has affected market confidence, with shares of vaccine manufacturers seeing slight drops. Critics argue this could undermine the credibility of future vaccine recommendations and influence the pivotal role the committee plays in public health policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
