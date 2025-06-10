Resolution in Goa: Doctors' Protest Ends After Minister's Apology

The crisis at Goa Medical College and Hospital has been resolved as doctors ended their protest against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The unrest followed Rane's suspension of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar over alleged misconduct.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's intervention played a pivotal role in quelling the situation. Rane's apology via social media was initially deemed insufficient by the medical community, prompting further demands for a personal apology to Dr. Kuttikar.

On Tuesday, discussions between Sawant, the Goa Association of Resident Doctors, and hospital officials led to the decision to cease protests. The 24-hour ultimatum for an apology was also retracted, marking a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

