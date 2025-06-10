Resolution in Goa: Doctors' Protest Ends After Minister's Apology
Doctors from Goa Medical College and Hospital halted their protest after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant intervened following backlash against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Rane had previously ordered the suspension of Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, leading to doctors' unrest. A meeting led to the protest's conclusion and withdrawal of demands.
- Country:
- India
The crisis at Goa Medical College and Hospital has been resolved as doctors ended their protest against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The unrest followed Rane's suspension of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar over alleged misconduct.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's intervention played a pivotal role in quelling the situation. Rane's apology via social media was initially deemed insufficient by the medical community, prompting further demands for a personal apology to Dr. Kuttikar.
On Tuesday, discussions between Sawant, the Goa Association of Resident Doctors, and hospital officials led to the decision to cease protests. The 24-hour ultimatum for an apology was also retracted, marking a peaceful resolution to the dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthscope Receivership: Assurances from Australia's Health Minister
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip climbs to 40, reports AP citing local health officials.
Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Booster for Development and Infrastructure
Healthscope Receives Multiple Offers Amid Receivership Challenges