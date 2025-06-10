Left Menu

Resolution in Goa: Doctors' Protest Ends After Minister's Apology

Doctors from Goa Medical College and Hospital halted their protest after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant intervened following backlash against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Rane had previously ordered the suspension of Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, leading to doctors' unrest. A meeting led to the protest's conclusion and withdrawal of demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:35 IST
Resolution in Goa: Doctors' Protest Ends After Minister's Apology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The crisis at Goa Medical College and Hospital has been resolved as doctors ended their protest against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The unrest followed Rane's suspension of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar over alleged misconduct.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's intervention played a pivotal role in quelling the situation. Rane's apology via social media was initially deemed insufficient by the medical community, prompting further demands for a personal apology to Dr. Kuttikar.

On Tuesday, discussions between Sawant, the Goa Association of Resident Doctors, and hospital officials led to the decision to cease protests. The 24-hour ultimatum for an apology was also retracted, marking a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025