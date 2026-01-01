Unraveling the Link Between Sleep, Anxiety, and Immune Health

Insomnia and anxiety may deplete immune cell reserves, diminishing a body's defense against diseases, according to a new study. Researchers at Taibah University have linked these conditions to a decrease in 'natural killer cells' in young women, crucial cells that combat pathogens and infected cells.

The study, reported in Frontiers in Immunology, surveyed 60 female students who expressed symptoms of insomnia or anxiety. Blood tests demonstrated a lower count of these essential cells in participants battling insomnia, and even fewer among those experiencing anxiety.

The team analyzed results showing that 75% of participants displayed symptoms of general anxiety disorder, while over 50% suffered from insomnia. Diminished killer cell counts were observed in those with severe symptoms, underscoring a potential for heightened disease risk and new insights into immune-related disorders and mental health risks.

