Left Menu

Jharkhand Records First COVID-19 Death Amid Rising Cases

Jharkhand reported its first COVID-19 death, with a 44-year-old man succumbing to the virus in Ranchi. The patient had multiple underlying conditions. The state currently has six active cases, with nine recoveries since January. Authorities issued advisories urging precautionary measures as cases rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:40 IST
Jharkhand Records First COVID-19 Death Amid Rising Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Jharkhand has reported its first COVID-19 fatality. A 44-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus, died in Ranchi, marking the state's initial loss amid the ongoing pandemic, as confirmed by health officials on Tuesday.

Despite receiving treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, the patient, who was battling several health issues including aspirational pneumonia and hypertension, succumbed to the illness. Ranchi civil surgeon Prabhat Kumar stated that multiple coexisting ailments significantly contributed to the patient's condition.

According to the health department's data, while Jharkhand is grappling with six active cases, it has seen nine recoveries since the year began. In response to the rising numbers, the Ranchi administration has reinforced public advisories, encouraging the use of masks and extra caution, especially for high-risk groups.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025