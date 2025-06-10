Jharkhand Records First COVID-19 Death Amid Rising Cases

In a concerning development, Jharkhand has reported its first COVID-19 fatality. A 44-year-old man, who tested positive for the virus, died in Ranchi, marking the state's initial loss amid the ongoing pandemic, as confirmed by health officials on Tuesday.

Despite receiving treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, the patient, who was battling several health issues including aspirational pneumonia and hypertension, succumbed to the illness. Ranchi civil surgeon Prabhat Kumar stated that multiple coexisting ailments significantly contributed to the patient's condition.

According to the health department's data, while Jharkhand is grappling with six active cases, it has seen nine recoveries since the year began. In response to the rising numbers, the Ranchi administration has reinforced public advisories, encouraging the use of masks and extra caution, especially for high-risk groups.