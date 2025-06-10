Left Menu

Maharashtra Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and one death, increasing this year’s total cases to 1,593. A total of 18,103 tests have been conducted since January 1. Mumbai alone accounted for 719 cases, with most reported in May. Nineteen deaths have occurred, largely among those with co-morbidities.

Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent update from the state's public health department, Maharashtra has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases with 89 new infections and one death on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the year to 1,593.

The health department revealed that the new cases span multiple regions, with Mumbai registering 32 cases, Pune 23, Pimpri Chinchwad nine, while Kalyan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar each reported four. Lesser numbers were seen in Thane, Nagpur, Satara, and other areas.

Since January 1, Maharashtra has carried out 18,103 COVID-19 tests. The state's total number of patients in Mumbai alone is 719 for the year. Recent data show 19 fatalities, with most individuals having prior health conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

