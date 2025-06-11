COVID-19 Resurgence in Manipur: First Case Detected
A 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Manipur's current wave. Manipur Health Services Director Dr. Chambo Gonmei announced her positive test, conducted on June 5, urging public vigilance as infections rise in other regions.
A 23-year-old woman in Manipur has been confirmed as the state's first COVID-19 case in the latest wave of infections, according to officials.
Health Services Director Dr. Chambo Gonmei revealed that the woman, from Bishnupur district, tested positive at a private clinic in Imphal after showing symptoms.
Dr. Gonmei urged residents to remain vigilant amid a nationwide surge, as investigations into the patient's history continue.
