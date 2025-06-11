Left Menu

COVID-19 Resurgence in Manipur: First Case Detected

A 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Manipur's current wave. Manipur Health Services Director Dr. Chambo Gonmei announced her positive test, conducted on June 5, urging public vigilance as infections rise in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:12 IST
A 23-year-old woman in Manipur has been confirmed as the state's first COVID-19 case in the latest wave of infections, according to officials.

Health Services Director Dr. Chambo Gonmei revealed that the woman, from Bishnupur district, tested positive at a private clinic in Imphal after showing symptoms.

Dr. Gonmei urged residents to remain vigilant amid a nationwide surge, as investigations into the patient's history continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

