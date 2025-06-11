COVID-19 Resurgence in Manipur: First Case Detected

A 23-year-old woman in Manipur has been confirmed as the state's first COVID-19 case in the latest wave of infections, according to officials.

Health Services Director Dr. Chambo Gonmei revealed that the woman, from Bishnupur district, tested positive at a private clinic in Imphal after showing symptoms.

Dr. Gonmei urged residents to remain vigilant amid a nationwide surge, as investigations into the patient's history continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)