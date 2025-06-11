States in Crisis Over Proposed SNAP Cost Shift from Tax Bill

State budgets across the U.S. could face severe strain due to a provision in the new Republican tax bill that seeks to transfer billions of dollars in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) costs to state and local governments, threatening access for millions of recipients.

With the potential $22 billion shift, more than 41 million people relying on food assistance might see changes to their benefits as states scramble to manage increased administrative and program costs. The proposed bill has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and awaits Senate consideration.

Governors, policy experts, and local government officials have criticized the measure, arguing states lack the resources to absorb the additional expenses, potentially leading to reduced SNAP eligibility or program withdrawal altogether.

