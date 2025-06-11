Escalation in Gaza: Growing Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Conflict

On Wednesday, Israeli military actions, including gunfire and airstrikes, resulted in the deaths of at least 35 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health officials. Most casualties occurred at an aid site operated by the U.S-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Since the foundation began operations two weeks ago, following a three-month blockade, 163 Palestinians have been reported killed with more than 1,000 wounded in attempts to access aid. The United Nations has criticized the blockade for pushing the enclave towards famine.

Despite efforts by international actors to broker a ceasefire, negotiations have stalled as both Israel and Hamas maintain their positions. The conflict persists, exacerbated by Hamas's October attack and ensuing Israeli military responses that have resulted in high civilian casualties.