Real-World Weight-Loss Results vs. Clinical Trials: The Reality of Obesity Medications

A new study shows weight-loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, yield lower weight reductions in real-world settings compared to trial results. Reasons include lower dosages and treatment discontinuation due to costs and side effects. Diabetes control is also impacted by early treatment cessation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent study reveals that individuals taking weight-loss medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro experience less weight reduction in real-world settings than in clinical trials. These discrepancies are largely attributed to lower maintenance dosages and higher discontinuation rates due to costs and medication side effects, according to researchers.

The study, involving nearly 8,000 participants with clinically severe obesity, indicated notable differences in weight loss outcomes between real-life applications and clinical trial conditions. Patients who ceased treatment early experienced a 3.6% weight reduction, whereas non-discontinuers saw a 12% decrease.

Furthermore, the investigation highlights significant impacts on blood sugar levels among pre-diabetic patients, underlining the importance of continuous treatment. Cost issues, side effects, and medication supply shortages are the predominant factors leading to early treatment cessation.

