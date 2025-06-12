Mexico's Financial Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Mexico's financial system is proving to be robust in the face of international challenges, according to the central bank's latest report. Released on Wednesday, the report highlights how the banking sector has maintained sufficient liquidity and capitalization to navigate current economic uncertainties.

Mexico, confronted with rising global inflation and trade tensions, especially with the U.S., stands resilient, the report emphasizes. While the economic slowdown persists worldwide, the nation's banks are reportedly well-prepared to endure financial downturns.

The Bank of Mexico assures that even under simulated adverse conditions, stress tests reveal the banking sector's capability to respond. As trade tensions and potential monetary policy shifts continue to impact the global stage, Mexico's banking institutions have remained consistently sturdy.

(With inputs from agencies.)