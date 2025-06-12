Diarrhoea Outbreak Crisis Hits Odisha's Jajpur District
In Odisha's Jajpur district, a diarrhoea outbreak has resulted in two deaths and over 500 people affected. Authorities have deployed medical teams and resources to manage the crisis. Efforts include disinfection of water sources, public awareness campaigns, and distribution of medical supplies to curb the spread of the disease.
An alarming diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur district has claimed two lives and affected more than 500 residents, local officials reported on Wednesday.
Authorities confirmed the waterborne disease first appeared in Dharmasala, prompting a swift response to contain the spread. Critical patients were transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced care.
The state has deployed a multi-sectoral team for outbreak investigation and containment, while local healthcare workers conduct house-to-house surveys, distributing medical supplies and promoting hygienic practices. The public is urged to consume only boiled or disinfected water as disinfection efforts of water sources continue.
