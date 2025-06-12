Diarrhoea Outbreak Crisis Hits Odisha's Jajpur District

An alarming diarrhoea outbreak in Odisha's Jajpur district has claimed two lives and affected more than 500 residents, local officials reported on Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed the waterborne disease first appeared in Dharmasala, prompting a swift response to contain the spread. Critical patients were transferred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced care.

The state has deployed a multi-sectoral team for outbreak investigation and containment, while local healthcare workers conduct house-to-house surveys, distributing medical supplies and promoting hygienic practices. The public is urged to consume only boiled or disinfected water as disinfection efforts of water sources continue.