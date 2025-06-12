Kenya's Balancing Act: Budgeting without Backlash

Kenya's finance minister is poised to unveil a budget aimed at raising revenue without imposing the tax hikes that sparked deadly protests last year.

The administration of President William Ruto struggles with a fiscal deficit and a hefty debt-to-GDP ratio, prompting an exploration of alternative funds after abandoning controversial tax plans.

The government hopes to broaden its tax base, enhance compliance, and curtail expenditure while trying to resolve potential funding gaps and maintain socio-economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)