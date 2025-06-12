Kenya's Balancing Act: Budgeting without Backlash
Kenya's finance minister prepares to present a budget focused on increasing revenue without repeating last year's controversial tax hikes. With the country's significant debt-to-GDP ratio, the government seeks alternative funding methods, aiming to improve tax compliance and cut spending while maintaining public confidence and stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:34 IST
Kenya's finance minister is poised to unveil a budget aimed at raising revenue without imposing the tax hikes that sparked deadly protests last year.
The administration of President William Ruto struggles with a fiscal deficit and a hefty debt-to-GDP ratio, prompting an exploration of alternative funds after abandoning controversial tax plans.
The government hopes to broaden its tax base, enhance compliance, and curtail expenditure while trying to resolve potential funding gaps and maintain socio-economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2025 Revenue Report Reveals Tax-to-GDP Ratios Fell in Latin America and Caribbean
Kannada Language Controversy Ignites Protests Against Kamal Haasan
French Taxi Drivers in Revolt: Budget Cuts Spur Nationwide Protests
Trump's Tax Bill Tango: Negotiations, Criticisms, and Controversies
Nepal Tightens Security Amid Republic Day Protests