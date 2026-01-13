Tractor Tragedy Sparks Protests in Chirgaon

The death of a tractor driver during a sand mining operation in Chirgaon has resulted in public unrest and the launch of a murder investigation, according to local police sources.

The driver, Sunil Kushwaha, was said to have been killed in an accident when his tractor overturned at Murata Ghat. Amid allegations of foul play, locals protested by blocking roads and demanding justice.

Chirgaon Station House Officer Kuldeep Tiwari confirmed that a murder case has been filed against nine individuals following a complaint by Kushwaha's brother. Police are pursuing all leads as efforts to maintain order continue.