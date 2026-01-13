Tractor Tragedy Sparks Protests in Chirgaon
A tractor driver's death under suspicious circumstances during sand mining in Chirgaon led to protests and a murder case. The driver, Sunil Kushwaha, was reportedly killed when his tractor overturned. Accusations of foul play emerged as villagers blocked roads, demanding justice. Police are investigating the case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The death of a tractor driver during a sand mining operation in Chirgaon has resulted in public unrest and the launch of a murder investigation, according to local police sources.
The driver, Sunil Kushwaha, was said to have been killed in an accident when his tractor overturned at Murata Ghat. Amid allegations of foul play, locals protested by blocking roads and demanding justice.
Chirgaon Station House Officer Kuldeep Tiwari confirmed that a murder case has been filed against nine individuals following a complaint by Kushwaha's brother. Police are pursuing all leads as efforts to maintain order continue.
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death
Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty Over Martial Law Imposition
Police Officers Suspended Over Sand Mining Lapses in Tonk
Iranian state television acknowledges high death toll in nationwide protests, saying country had a lot of martyrs', reports AP.
Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge