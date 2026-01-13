Left Menu

Tractor Tragedy Sparks Protests in Chirgaon

A tractor driver's death under suspicious circumstances during sand mining in Chirgaon led to protests and a murder case. The driver, Sunil Kushwaha, was reportedly killed when his tractor overturned. Accusations of foul play emerged as villagers blocked roads, demanding justice. Police are investigating the case.

Updated: 13-01-2026 23:51 IST
Tractor Tragedy Sparks Protests in Chirgaon
  • Country:
  • India

The death of a tractor driver during a sand mining operation in Chirgaon has resulted in public unrest and the launch of a murder investigation, according to local police sources.

The driver, Sunil Kushwaha, was said to have been killed in an accident when his tractor overturned at Murata Ghat. Amid allegations of foul play, locals protested by blocking roads and demanding justice.

Chirgaon Station House Officer Kuldeep Tiwari confirmed that a murder case has been filed against nine individuals following a complaint by Kushwaha's brother. Police are pursuing all leads as efforts to maintain order continue.

