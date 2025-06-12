Left Menu

Ginger-Derived Compound Unveils New Cancer-Combat Pathway

Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University discovered a natural ginger compound disrupting energy production in cancer cells, offering promising new avenues for treatment. The study focuses on ethyl p-methoxycinnamate from kencur ginger, which hinders ATP production by affecting fatty acid synthesis, not glycolysis, altering cancer treatment perspectives.

In a breakthrough study at Osaka Metropolitan University, scientists have identified a natural compound in kencur ginger that disrupts energy production in cancer cells. This discovery has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment by targeting energy generation processes within the cells.

The compound, ethyl p-methoxycinnamate, was found to interrupt the fatty acid synthesis in cancer cells, rather than interfering directly with glycolysis, the common energy pathway. When the compound was tested on Ehrlich ascites tumour cells, it led to impaired ATP production, a crucial molecule for cellular energy.

Notably, the disrupted energy pathway caused cancer cells to enhance their glycolysis rates, offering new insights into their adaptability. Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa emphasized that these findings could pave the way for new therapeutic targets, expanding on the Warburg effect theory that forms the foundation of cancer metabolism research.

