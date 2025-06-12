Ginger-Derived Compound Unveils New Cancer-Combat Pathway

In a breakthrough study at Osaka Metropolitan University, scientists have identified a natural compound in kencur ginger that disrupts energy production in cancer cells. This discovery has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment by targeting energy generation processes within the cells.

The compound, ethyl p-methoxycinnamate, was found to interrupt the fatty acid synthesis in cancer cells, rather than interfering directly with glycolysis, the common energy pathway. When the compound was tested on Ehrlich ascites tumour cells, it led to impaired ATP production, a crucial molecule for cellular energy.

Notably, the disrupted energy pathway caused cancer cells to enhance their glycolysis rates, offering new insights into their adaptability. Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa emphasized that these findings could pave the way for new therapeutic targets, expanding on the Warburg effect theory that forms the foundation of cancer metabolism research.