Bharat Biotech and GSK Unite for Groundbreaking Shigellosis Vaccine
Bharat Biotech has partnered with GSK to develop a Shigellosis vaccine. The altSonflex1-2-3 candidate is one of the most advanced globally. With no existing licensed Shigella vaccine and rising antimicrobial resistance, Bharat Biotech aims to advance its development through clinical trials and large-scale manufacturing.
Bharat Biotech announced a strategic partnership with GSK to develop a pioneering vaccine for Shigellosis, a severe bacterial diarrhoeal condition.
The altSonflex1-2-3 vaccine candidate, initially developed by GSK, is making strides with Bharat's collaboration, standing out amongst the most advanced Shigella vaccines worldwide.
The initiative is crucial due to the absence of a licensed Shigella vaccine and mounting antimicrobial resistance. Bharat Biotech will oversee further development, including Phase 3 trials and mass production, with GSK supporting funding and commercial strategies.
