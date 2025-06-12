Bharat Biotech and GSK Unite for Groundbreaking Shigellosis Vaccine

Bharat Biotech announced a strategic partnership with GSK to develop a pioneering vaccine for Shigellosis, a severe bacterial diarrhoeal condition.

The altSonflex1-2-3 vaccine candidate, initially developed by GSK, is making strides with Bharat's collaboration, standing out amongst the most advanced Shigella vaccines worldwide.

The initiative is crucial due to the absence of a licensed Shigella vaccine and mounting antimicrobial resistance. Bharat Biotech will oversee further development, including Phase 3 trials and mass production, with GSK supporting funding and commercial strategies.