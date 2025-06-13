Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Devastates Ahmedabad Medical College

In a tragic event that has left the nation in shock, a London-bound Air India flight crashed into BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, killing at least five MBBS students, one PG doctor, and the wife of a superspecialist. The tragedy has left the medical community grieving and authorities scrambling for answers.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft burst into flames shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to officials, the crash occurred near the boys' hostel during lunchtime, leading to significant casualties. Search operations continue as rescuers sift through the charred remains for survivors.

With 242 passengers on board, including many Indian nationals, the plane crash is considered one of India's worst air disasters. The Indian Medical Association and other organizations have rallied to provide emergency medical aid, emphasizing the importance of swift response in such crises.

