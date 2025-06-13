Controversy Erupts as Kennedy Reshuffles Vaccine Panel

In a bold shake-up, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, replacing them with eight new appointees. The decision, announced Wednesday, includes members known for their anti-vaccine stances, drawing widespread criticism.

Senator Bill Cassidy, who had supported Kennedy's appointment after receiving assurances on vaccine policy stability, expressed concern over the replacements. "The changes could undermine public trust in our vaccination programs," Cassidy stated, stressing that half of Kennedy's new appointees have voiced vaccine skepticism.

The American Medical Association urged an investigation by Cassidy's committee into Kennedy's actions, fearing public health ramifications. Kennedy defended his move on Fox News, rejecting allegations that he restricted Cassidy's panel influence and instead blamed prior conflicts of interest within the advisory committee.