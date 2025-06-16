The Heatwave Effect: How Rising Temperatures May Worsen Sleep Apnoea

Sleep apnoea, a disorder affecting millions worldwide, could become more prevalent and severe as global temperatures rise, according to recent research published in Nature Communications.

The study, led by Dr. Bastien Lechat of Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute, highlights that higher ambient temperatures could elevate the risk of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) by 45%, particularly impacting nations like Europe and economically developing countries like India and Brazil.

Such environmental changes could globally escalate the health, economic, and well-being challenges of managing sleep apnoea, leading to significant economic losses by 2100.

(With inputs from agencies.)