The Heatwave Effect: How Rising Temperatures May Worsen Sleep Apnoea

A study reveals that sleep apnoea, a condition affecting breathing during sleep, could worsen with climate change. Published in Nature Communications, it shows higher temperatures may increase the condition’s prevalence by 45%, with greater impacts in poorer countries. Sleep apnoea already compromises health and productivity globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sleep apnoea, a disorder affecting millions worldwide, could become more prevalent and severe as global temperatures rise, according to recent research published in Nature Communications.

The study, led by Dr. Bastien Lechat of Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute, highlights that higher ambient temperatures could elevate the risk of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) by 45%, particularly impacting nations like Europe and economically developing countries like India and Brazil.

Such environmental changes could globally escalate the health, economic, and well-being challenges of managing sleep apnoea, leading to significant economic losses by 2100.

(With inputs from agencies.)

