India's Global Health Leadership: A Hub for Affordable Medicines

Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlights India's pivotal role in global healthcare, emphasizing 70% of WHO’s vaccines and 14% of US generics sourced from India. Addressing domestic and international delegates, she underscores India's commitment to equitable healthcare, regulatory harmonization, and continued collaboration for global health equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:02 IST
In a compelling keynote at the Second Policymakers' Forum, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel spotlighted India's crucial contributions to global health. She noted that 70% of vaccines sourced by WHO and 14% of generics sent to the US originate from India, solidifying its status as a pharmaceutical giant.

Emphasizing India's growing healthcare footprint, Patel championed the Jan Aushadhi Kendras initiative—a testament to the country's dedication to affordable healthcare. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has become a hub for cost-effective healthcare solutions, boosting international partnerships through knowledge-sharing and health diplomacy.

The Forum, hosted by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, seeks to bolster recognition of Indian pharmacopeial standards. With regulatory alignment as a focal point, Patel reiterated India's commitment to global health equity, intent on expanding access to safe medicines worldwide.

