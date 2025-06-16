India's Global Health Leadership: A Hub for Affordable Medicines
Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlights India's pivotal role in global healthcare, emphasizing 70% of WHO’s vaccines and 14% of US generics sourced from India. Addressing domestic and international delegates, she underscores India's commitment to equitable healthcare, regulatory harmonization, and continued collaboration for global health equity.
In a compelling keynote at the Second Policymakers' Forum, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel spotlighted India's crucial contributions to global health. She noted that 70% of vaccines sourced by WHO and 14% of generics sent to the US originate from India, solidifying its status as a pharmaceutical giant.
Emphasizing India's growing healthcare footprint, Patel championed the Jan Aushadhi Kendras initiative—a testament to the country's dedication to affordable healthcare. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has become a hub for cost-effective healthcare solutions, boosting international partnerships through knowledge-sharing and health diplomacy.
The Forum, hosted by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, seeks to bolster recognition of Indian pharmacopeial standards. With regulatory alignment as a focal point, Patel reiterated India's commitment to global health equity, intent on expanding access to safe medicines worldwide.
