Manipur Stands Guard: COVID-19 Preparedness Under Governor Bhalla's Watch

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the state's COVID-19 preparedness amid concerns of a resurgence. The meeting assessed medical infrastructure, including ICU, isolation wards, and essential supplies. Bhalla urged proactive measures, and the state reported 13 cases by Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:17 IST
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting overseen by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the state's readiness for a potential COVID-19 resurgence was thoroughly reviewed. Concerns about the availability of protective gear, oxygen supplies, and hospital facilities were central to the discussions.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh and senior Health Department officials, was prompted by recent directives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Bhalla pressed on the importance of proactive strategies and community awareness to effectively manage a possible increase in COVID-19 cases.

With 13 active cases reported by Sunday, state leaders were urged to bolster testing and medical infrastructure to ensure rapid response capabilities. The session at Raj Bhavan emphasized preparedness as indispensable amid ongoing global health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

