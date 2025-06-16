Odisha's Battle Against Cholera: Ensuring Safe Waters and Health

A central team announced on Monday that cholera remains at endemic levels in Odisha's Jajpur district, despite a recent rise in cases. Shibani Lahiri, a team member, assured that the situation is under control and provided advisories on water and food safety, hygiene, and public awareness.

The team, which visited Jajpur on Sunday, also confirmed laboratory results indicating cases of cholera. State Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S assessed the government's response to the situation, which includes distributing medicines and prioritizing personal hygiene campaigns.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling launched the 'Stop Diarrhoea' campaign, urging health workers to spread awareness. Various local administrations have temporarily shut down food services and large gatherings, placing emphasis on thorough water disinfection to prevent disease spread.