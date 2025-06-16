Left Menu

Odisha's Battle Against Cholera: Ensuring Safe Waters and Health

A central team has identified cholera at endemic levels in Odisha's Jajpur district. The state government is implementing measures to mitigate the situation, including water safety and public awareness initiatives. Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling introduced the 'Stop Diarrhoea' campaign to curb the disease during monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:19 IST
Odisha's Battle Against Cholera: Ensuring Safe Waters and Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A central team announced on Monday that cholera remains at endemic levels in Odisha's Jajpur district, despite a recent rise in cases. Shibani Lahiri, a team member, assured that the situation is under control and provided advisories on water and food safety, hygiene, and public awareness.

The team, which visited Jajpur on Sunday, also confirmed laboratory results indicating cases of cholera. State Health and Family Welfare Secretary Aswathy S assessed the government's response to the situation, which includes distributing medicines and prioritizing personal hygiene campaigns.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling launched the 'Stop Diarrhoea' campaign, urging health workers to spread awareness. Various local administrations have temporarily shut down food services and large gatherings, placing emphasis on thorough water disinfection to prevent disease spread.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025