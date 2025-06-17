Left Menu

CDC Scientist Resigns Over Concerns of Data Misuse

Dr. Fiona Havers, a U.S. government scientist overseeing COVID-19 and RSV data, resigned, citing concerns over misuse of data by the Trump administration. Following Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.'s dismissal of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, Havers questioned the objectivity of future vaccine policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 04:40 IST
CDC Scientist Resigns Over Concerns of Data Misuse
scientist

A U.S. government scientist responsible for collecting pivotal COVID-19 and RSV data, Dr. Fiona Havers, has resigned, citing concerns about the potential misuse of data under the Trump administration. Dr. Havers informed colleagues of her decision, raising doubts about the integrity of the data's application in vaccine policy-making.

Havers led the RESP-NET Hospitalization Surveillance Team and did not provide comment upon her resignation. This follows Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.'s controversial move to replace the CDC's vaccine advisory board, dismissing 17 members and retaining only eight new members, some of whom have expressed skepticism about vaccines.

The Department of Health and Human Services stated that it remains committed to relying on objective data and transparent analysis for vaccine policies. The newly formed Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet soon to discuss booster shot mandates and further vaccine recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025