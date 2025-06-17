CDC Scientist Resigns Over Concerns of Data Misuse

A U.S. government scientist responsible for collecting pivotal COVID-19 and RSV data, Dr. Fiona Havers, has resigned, citing concerns about the potential misuse of data under the Trump administration. Dr. Havers informed colleagues of her decision, raising doubts about the integrity of the data's application in vaccine policy-making.

Havers led the RESP-NET Hospitalization Surveillance Team and did not provide comment upon her resignation. This follows Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.'s controversial move to replace the CDC's vaccine advisory board, dismissing 17 members and retaining only eight new members, some of whom have expressed skepticism about vaccines.

The Department of Health and Human Services stated that it remains committed to relying on objective data and transparent analysis for vaccine policies. The newly formed Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet soon to discuss booster shot mandates and further vaccine recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)