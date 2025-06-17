West Bengal Overhauls Hospital Transparency

In a significant move towards transparency, the West Bengal assembly has passed an amendment bill aiming to overhaul the functioning of clinical establishments in the state.

The West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, mandates that clinical establishments must display fixed rates and package charges prominently and maintain patients' electronic medical records. This step is intended to bring greater accountability and clarity to medical services provided in the state.

Despite its passage, the bill faced criticism from the opposition BJP, which argued that it was hastily drafted and contains numerous loopholes. The Leader of Opposition, Suvendhu Adhikari, voiced concerns over the perceived inadequacies of the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)