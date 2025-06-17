Left Menu

Beed's New Health Initiative: 'Arogya Mitra' for Women Workers

The district administration in Beed, Maharashtra, will appoint 'Arogya Mitra' from among women sugarcane workers to address their health concerns. This initiative aims to provide support and liaise with government agencies, ensuring issues faced during and after relocation are met effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:40 IST
The district administration of Beed in Maharashtra has taken a significant step to enhance the healthcare support for women sugarcane workers and their children. A new initiative, 'Arogya Mitra', will serve as a bridge between these workers and government health agencies, ensuring their concerns are addressed.

Every year, thousands of women migrate from Beed to other districts during the sugarcane cutting season, which runs from October to March. Beed Collector Vivek Johnson highlighted the challenges these women face due to relocation, explaining the need for an 'Arogya Mitra' chosen from their ranks to maintain communication with local authorities and tackle unresolved issues.

The administration plans to train these 'health friends' by August, aligning them with ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Last year's survey reported that 78,746 women moved for work, with over 1,500 pregnant women among them, highlighting the urgent need for such health interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

