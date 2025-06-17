Miracle Birth Amid Tragedy: Baby Delivered as Mother Declared Brain-Dead

In Georgia, a baby was delivered prematurely from a woman declared brain-dead since February, revealing ethical and legal medical dilemmas.

31-year-old Adriana Smith's baby, Chance, was born by emergency cesarean and is receiving care in the neonatal intensive unit at just 1 pound, 13 ounces.

While Georgia law on abortion influenced decisions, the Attorney General later clarified it didn't require maintaining life support. Smith's case echoes the complex intersection of law, healthcare, and family struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)