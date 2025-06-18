Left Menu

Health Crisis in Argentina: The Fallout of Austerity Measures

In Argentina, uninsured cancer patients rely on Facebook groups as lifelines for medication due to health budget cuts under President Javier Milei. The dismantling of public health infrastructure, including the National Cancer Institute and numerous federal agencies, causes widespread suffering and shortages amidst skyrocketing costs and increased demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:43 IST
Health Crisis in Argentina: The Fallout of Austerity Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Argentina, Facebook group chats—a jumble of cryptic emojis and letters to outsiders—serve as critical lifelines for the nation's uninsured cancer patients. These secret networks link drug advocates possessing surplus medication with patients who lost access to essential treatments following President Javier Milei's drastic austerity measures.

Milei's suspension of the federal agency DADSE in March 2024 severed government-funded medication support, rendering critical drugs unaffordable for many. Amid a sweeping 48% budget cut to public health and mass layoffs, patients like Ariel Wagener, who suffers from leukemia, have resorted to social networks for survival after losing access to costly treatments.

The broader impact of Milei's health care overhaul has been crippling. Critical programs for early cancer detection, immunization, HIV, and emergency contraception have been dismantled, leading to increased health risks, drug shortages, and a spike in disease outbreaks, leaving the once-noteworthy Argentine health system in crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

