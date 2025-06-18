Left Menu

Breakthrough Study Highlights Non-Invasive Treatment for Abdominal Obesity

A study in Nature Scientific Reports provides evidence on non-invasive treatments for reducing abdominal fat in Korean women using Alma's Accent Prime. These treatments show significant fat reduction with high patient satisfaction and no adverse effects, highlighting a safe alternative to surgery amidst rising global obesity rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caesarea | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking study published in Nature Scientific Reports has revealed promising results for non-invasive treatments aimed at reducing abdominal fat. The research, focusing on Korean women with abdominal obesity, demonstrated significant decreases in fat layer thickness following treatments using Alma's Accent Prime technology.

Conducted by experts at Ewha Womans University, the study utilized ultrasound imaging and waist circumference measurements to verify fat reduction. Participants reported high levels of satisfaction and a consistent tolerance for the treatment, with no adverse side effects. This underscores the need for safe and effective non-surgical interventions as global obesity rates climb.

Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma, emphasized the potential impact of non-invasive methods in body contouring and their contribution to overall health and wellness. Alma continues to lead in medical aesthetic solutions, combining ultrasound and radiofrequency technologies to offer tailored treatments without surgery. Alma's innovation and commitment to patient safety solidify its standing in the medical aesthetic field.

