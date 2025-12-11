Delhi's Innovative Clean-Air Showcase Aims to Tackle Pollution

The Delhi government is set to host an inaugural clean-air innovation showcase at IIT Delhi come December's end. This unique event features participants from its Innovation Challenge demonstrating models aimed at curbing PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

Aimed at drawing a wide audience, the showcase is open to citizens, students, alumni, and officials who can witness live demonstrations. Around 300 proposals were initially screened, with selected participants now gearing up to pitch ideas before the Internal Technical Evaluation Committee (ITEC), comprising scientists and experts.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that this effort is crucial to identifying scalable and cost-effective pollution control technologies. The initiative fits into a larger clean-air strategy under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, integrating enforcement, innovation, and public involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)