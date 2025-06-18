Abbott and MSD Unite to Transform Diabetes Care in India

In a significant development in healthcare, Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals revealed a strategic partnership aimed at distributing oral anti-diabetic medicines in India, focusing on sitagliptin and its combinations. The agreement capitalizes on Abbott's extensive in-country presence to ensure these vital treatments reach patients throughout the nation.

Since its introduction in India over 17 years ago, sitagliptin has transformed diabetes management for many patients. With an estimated 101 million individuals living with diabetes in the country, the partnership meets an urgent healthcare need. MSD's sitagliptin products, marketed as Januvia, Janumet, and Janumet XR, remain leading brands despite the loss of exclusivity.

Rehan A Khan of MSD India Region praised the alliance with Abbott, underscoring its potential to create a sustainable business model while continuing to serve Indian patients effectively. Meanwhile, Ambati Venu of Abbott emphasized the company's role in addressing non-communicable diseases, positioning Abbott as a pivotal player in managing Type 2 diabetes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)