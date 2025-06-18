Global Antibiotic Resistance Patterns: A Gendered Analysis

A groundbreaking study led by researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, shows significant gender differences in antibiotic resistance, varying sharply between high-income and low-income countries. The research analyzed 14,600 gut genomes from 32 countries, revealing complex patterns in how antibiotic resistance genes are expressed in men and women.

In high-income countries, women tend to have a higher presence of antibiotic-resistant genes in their gut microbiomes compared to men, with a nine percent higher average. Conversely, in low- and middle-income countries, men show a greater load of these genes. The study points to lifestyle and healthcare access as potential factors driving these differences.

The findings underscore the urgent need for nuanced, gender-sensitive approaches to healthcare interventions. By understanding the global discrepancies and drivers of antibiotic resistance, policymakers and researchers can design more effective strategies to combat health inequalities stemming from antibiotic resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)