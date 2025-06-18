Left Menu

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: A Leap Toward Quality and Employment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 400 health officers, boosting employment and healthcare in the state. The government plans to create 1.5 lakh government jobs and establish 30 medical colleges by 2029, aiming for improved healthcare access and reduced mortality rates.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost employment and healthcare service in the region, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 400 health officers during an official function on Wednesday.

Sarma highlighted the government's commitment to creating job opportunities for youths, marking a total of 1,20,359 recruitments across the state. These appointments are part of a strategy to achieve the government's goal of over 1.5 lakh jobs and enhance healthcare quality to reach the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the state's healthcare achievements, including a decrease in maternal and infant mortality rates, and announced plans for 30 medical colleges by 2029. He further encouraged cooperation between public and private healthcare sectors to create a patient-centric medical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

