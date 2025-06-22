Haryana Unites in Record-Breaking 'Harit Yoga' Celebration

In a remarkable show of unity and dedication, over seven lakh individuals participated in yoga sessions across Haryana on June 21, marking the 11th International Day of Yoga. This initiative, highlighted by Haryana Health and AYUSH Minister Arti Singh Rao, also saw the plantation of 1,90,065 saplings.

The state's grand-scale Yoga Day celebrations, initiated on May 27, concluded on Saturday and witnessed participation from 37.56 lakh people. Dubbed one of the largest yoga movements in the state, it reinforced the message of a 'yoga yukt, nasha mukt Haryana', said Rao.

The main yoga day event saw 1,01,000 participants and 1,00,000 plantation efforts, underlining health and environmental synergy. The celebrations garnered 25,57,000 online registrations, reflecting impressive public engagement. Key figures, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Yoga Guru Ramdev, were present, marking the substantial impact of this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)