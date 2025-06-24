Left Menu

Cipla Health Launches Prolyte ElectroShot: A Refreshing Leap into Fruit Juice Beverages

Cipla Health Ltd. has introduced Prolyte ElectroShot, a ready-to-drink, fruit juice-based electrolyte beverage aimed at active individuals seeking hydration. Available in three flavors, Prolyte ElectroShot leverages Cipla's legacy in oral rehydration and expands its reach via diverse retail channels, enhancing its wellness product lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:12 IST
Cipla Health Launches Prolyte ElectroShot: A Refreshing Leap into Fruit Juice Beverages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cipla Health Limited, a major player in India's wellness industry, has unveiled Prolyte ElectroShot, tapping into the burgeoning demand for electrolyte hydration solutions. This ready-to-drink beverage is crafted for active consumers, blending fruit juice with essential electrolytes.

The launch signifies Cipla's entry into the fruit juice-based drink market, expanding on their successful Prolyte brand. Aimed at individuals seeking efficient hydration without sacrificing taste, Prolyte ElectroShot is available in Mango Mania, Orange Burst, and Apple Delight.

CEO Shivam Puri emphasized the product's role in everyday hydration, available through Cipla's expansive retail network, including pharmacies and over-the-counter outlets, alongside growing its e-commerce presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025