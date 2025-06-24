Cipla Health Launches Prolyte ElectroShot: A Refreshing Leap into Fruit Juice Beverages

Cipla Health Limited, a major player in India's wellness industry, has unveiled Prolyte ElectroShot, tapping into the burgeoning demand for electrolyte hydration solutions. This ready-to-drink beverage is crafted for active consumers, blending fruit juice with essential electrolytes.

The launch signifies Cipla's entry into the fruit juice-based drink market, expanding on their successful Prolyte brand. Aimed at individuals seeking efficient hydration without sacrificing taste, Prolyte ElectroShot is available in Mango Mania, Orange Burst, and Apple Delight.

CEO Shivam Puri emphasized the product's role in everyday hydration, available through Cipla's expansive retail network, including pharmacies and over-the-counter outlets, alongside growing its e-commerce presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)