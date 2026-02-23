Vefa Lifesciences Unveils Neurovorin-15 to Advance Neurological Wellness in India

Vefa Lifesciences, a prominent name in the healthcare sector, has launched Neurovorin-15, a new Leucovorin Calcium formulation, in India. This significant development aims to address neurological wellness, focusing on conditions such as Autism where folate metabolism disruptions are observed.

Highlighting its commitment to evidence-based treatments, Vefa Lifesciences collaborates with clinicians to offer a globally standardized formulation adhering to safety norms. The firm's Art for Autism initiative underscores its dedication to promoting neurodiversity and social inclusion, ensuring individuals with Autism receive dignity and opportunities.

The company's previous achievements include receiving the CMPL National Award for innovative melatonin gummies, a testament to their ability to translate scientific advancements into impactful healthcare solutions. With the introduction of Neurovorin-15, Vefa Lifesciences continues its mission to blend scientific rigor with social responsibility, aiming for holistic patient care.

