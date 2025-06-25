Left Menu

Affordable Malaria Vaccine: A New Hope for Africa

Bharat Biotech and GSK are cutting the price of their malaria vaccine to under $5 per dose by 2028, aiming to make it more accessible, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, where malaria remains a significant threat. The vaccine is crucial in the global fight against malaria, with Gavi and international donors backing its roll-out.

In a major health sector development, Bharat Biotech and GSK announced plans to reduce the price of their malaria vaccine to below $5 per dose by 2028. The vaccine, known as Mosquirix or RTS,S, and approved by the World Health Organization, addresses urgent health challenges posed by malaria, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

GSK is collaborating with Bharat Biotech on a technology transfer, ensuring continued supply of the vaccine's adjuvant even as Bharat assumes complete production by 2028. This strategic move is supported by increased production capacity and cost-effective manufacturing processes, resulting in a gradual price reduction starting immediately.

The price cut initiative underscores the companies' commitment to Gavi's efforts to fund malaria vaccine roll-outs in Africa. With international attention on the vaccine's affordability, twelve African countries are expected to integrate it into their immunization programs by year-end, facilitated by Gavi's backing and continuing support from global health partners.

