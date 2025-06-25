Medial-Pivot Knee Implant Revolutionizes Orthopedic Care in India

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a leading global medical devices company, has officially launched its flagship product, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee, in India. This cutting-edge implant debuted at Aster Hospital in Bengaluru, where Dr. Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya conducted a successful surgery.

Dr. Rajamanya, the Head of Orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, selected this advanced knee implant for a 65-year-old patient suffering from severe osteoarthritis. The surgery resulted in impressive outcomes, delivering natural knee motion and combatting severe pain.

The introduction of this implant underscores MicroPort Orthopedics' commitment to orthopedic innovation and improving patient care. With a history of documented success worldwide, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee promises enhanced mobility and quality of life for patients in India.

