Medial-Pivot Knee Implant Revolutionizes Orthopedic Care in India
MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. has launched the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee implant in India. Successfully introduced at Aster Hospital in Bengaluru by Dr. Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, this innovative knee replacement offers exceptional motion and stability for patients, transforming orthopaedic care with proven global success and remarkable patient satisfaction.
MicroPort Orthopedics Inc., a leading global medical devices company, has officially launched its flagship product, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee, in India. This cutting-edge implant debuted at Aster Hospital in Bengaluru, where Dr. Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya conducted a successful surgery.
Dr. Rajamanya, the Head of Orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, selected this advanced knee implant for a 65-year-old patient suffering from severe osteoarthritis. The surgery resulted in impressive outcomes, delivering natural knee motion and combatting severe pain.
The introduction of this implant underscores MicroPort Orthopedics' commitment to orthopedic innovation and improving patient care. With a history of documented success worldwide, the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee promises enhanced mobility and quality of life for patients in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
