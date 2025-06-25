Karnataka Unveils Ambitious Plan for District-Wide Medical Transformation

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has outlined an ambitious roadmap to enhance healthcare infrastructure across the state in the coming three years. This plan includes establishing super-speciality hospitals, trauma centers, and cardiac care hospitals in every district to improve medical accessibility and care.

Minister Patil emphasized the state's commitment to healthcare reforms, speaking to reporters about new initiatives already being implemented. Work has begun in areas such as Kalaburagi and Dharwad, aiming to provide easy and affordable access to quality treatment for all citizens.

Amid plans for infrastructure expansion, Patil addressed ongoing issues of transparency, asserting there's no seat-blocking scandal in the system. Proposals to increase the number of medical seats are also under review, as part of efforts to sustain transparency and fairness in medical education allocation.

