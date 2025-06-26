Dollar's Decline Amid Fed Independence Concerns and Tariff Tensions
The dollar stumbled to record lows against the euro and Swiss franc due to doubts over U.S. Federal Reserve independence and potential politically motivated replacements. Markets reacted to President Trump's criticisms of Fed Chair Powell, and speculation around policy changes have impacted rate cut expectations and recession risks.
The dollar hit multi-year lows against the euro and Swiss franc as concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence rattled investors. Reports suggested that President Donald Trump considered replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by fall, stirring fears of a politically motivated decision that could erode the Fed's credibility.
Market responses were quick, with speculation emerging that an early announcement of Powell's successor might recalibrate rate expectations. Analysts highlighted the weakening dollar's potential impacts, as ongoing tariff policies further complicated the economic landscape.
JPMorgan cautioned that rising tariffs could slow U.S. growth and increase inflation, elevating the chances of a recession. Meanwhile, Europe's economic outlook brightened with significant investments in defense and infrastructure, further boosting the euro's standing and challenging the dollar's reserve currency status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Temporary yet Crucial Decision
Court Upholds 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Legal Scrutiny
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Controversial 'Liberation Day' Tariffs
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Controversial Tariffs Amid Legal Battles
Tariffs and Staffing Challenges: A Double-Edged Sword for U.S. Inflation