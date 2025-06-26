Left Menu

Dollar's Decline Amid Fed Independence Concerns and Tariff Tensions

The dollar stumbled to record lows against the euro and Swiss franc due to doubts over U.S. Federal Reserve independence and potential politically motivated replacements. Markets reacted to President Trump's criticisms of Fed Chair Powell, and speculation around policy changes have impacted rate cut expectations and recession risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar hit multi-year lows against the euro and Swiss franc as concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence rattled investors. Reports suggested that President Donald Trump considered replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell by fall, stirring fears of a politically motivated decision that could erode the Fed's credibility.

Market responses were quick, with speculation emerging that an early announcement of Powell's successor might recalibrate rate expectations. Analysts highlighted the weakening dollar's potential impacts, as ongoing tariff policies further complicated the economic landscape.

JPMorgan cautioned that rising tariffs could slow U.S. growth and increase inflation, elevating the chances of a recession. Meanwhile, Europe's economic outlook brightened with significant investments in defense and infrastructure, further boosting the euro's standing and challenging the dollar's reserve currency status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

