Rethinking Screen Time: Navigating Children's Digital Interaction

This article explores the nuanced impact of screen time on children's neuropsychological development. While screens can offer educational benefits, concerns persist over inappropriate content and excessive passive usage. The importance of content, context, and supervised interaction is emphasized, with guidelines urging a balanced approach to digital exposure in young children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoyodemanzanares | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:42 IST
Experts and parents continue to debate the effects of screen time on children's neuropsychological development.

Pediatric associations recommend limited exposure, especially for children under five, but research highlights the significance of content and context. Properly utilized, screens can be beneficial, but passive exposure poses risks.

Incorporating digital tools deliberately and interactively is crucial, echoing recommendations to balance tech use with play, physical activity, and social interaction.

