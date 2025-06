Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Abuse: New Centre Offers Hope

Mizoram's Social Welfare Minister, Lalrinpuii, has raised alarm over escalating drug abuse among the state's youth at a gathering marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse.

During the event, she announced the inauguration of 'Hulhliap', a detoxification centre near Aizawl aimed at curbing addiction through professional care and rehabilitation.

Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar appealed for support from religious institutions to combat this menace, highlighting the deadly toll drug abuse has taken in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)