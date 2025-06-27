Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal's Leap into Robotic Surgery

The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities in Shimla is gearing up to become Himachal Pradesh's first facility to offer surgeries aided by cutting-edge robotic technology, according to official reports on Friday.

Robotic surgeries require minimal incisions, resulting in less blood loss and quicker patient recovery, explained Dr. Brij Lal, the institute's principal. A state-of-the-art robotic system, similar to those at AIIMS Delhi, was acquired for Rs 28 crore and should be operational by July.

The implementation, as directed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will expand to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and other institutes. This initiative will benefit thousands, curtailing the need for costly out-of-state surgeries.

