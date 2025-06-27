Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal's Leap into Robotic Surgery

The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities in Shimla is poised to introduce robotic surgeries, enhancing precision in medical procedures with reduced recovery times for patients. With installations planned across the state, this technology promises significant advancements in healthcare for Himachal Pradesh residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities in Shimla is gearing up to become Himachal Pradesh's first facility to offer surgeries aided by cutting-edge robotic technology, according to official reports on Friday.

Robotic surgeries require minimal incisions, resulting in less blood loss and quicker patient recovery, explained Dr. Brij Lal, the institute's principal. A state-of-the-art robotic system, similar to those at AIIMS Delhi, was acquired for Rs 28 crore and should be operational by July.

The implementation, as directed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will expand to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and other institutes. This initiative will benefit thousands, curtailing the need for costly out-of-state surgeries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

