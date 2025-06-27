Senator Investigates GSK Over Asthma Inhaler Withdrawal Impact
Senator Maggie Hassan launches an investigation into GlaxoSmithKline's withdrawal of a popular asthma inhaler, linking it to increased asthma-related hospitalizations and deaths. The move, replacing the inhaler with a pricier generic, potentially saved GSK millions in Medicaid rebates while raising costs and limiting access for low-income patients.
Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan has announced an investigation into GlaxoSmithKline's decision to discontinue a popular asthma inhaler for children, which has been linked to increased hospitalizations and deaths due to asthma complications.
In letters addressed to GSK and its distributor, Prasco Laboratories, Hassan urged the pharmaceutical giant to provide documentation regarding their decision and the effect it has had on both financial and health outcomes. She also demanded the reinstatement of the inhaler to the market, citing the impact on low-income patients.
The investigative focus highlights the significant savings GSK reportedly gained from Medicaid rebates, juxtaposed with increased costs for patients, posing serious access issues and drawing criticism from lawmakers about high U.S. drug prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rural Hospitals Under Siege: The Impact of Proposed Medicaid Cuts
Trump Administration's Controversial Medicaid Data Transfer Sparks Immigration Concerns
Supreme Court Paves Way for South Carolina to Cut Planned Parenthood Medicaid Funding
Senate Roadblock: Medicaid Provider Tax Overhaul Faces Challenge
Supreme Court Ruling Spurs Medicaid Debate in South Carolina