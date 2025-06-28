Left Menu

India's Landmark Success in Reducing Zero-Dose Children

India's percentage of zero-dose children has significantly dropped from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024, showcasing its commitment to universal immunization and positioning the nation as a global leader in child health. This success is fueled by the Universal Immunization Programme, reaching millions of mothers and children annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:23 IST
India's Landmark Success in Reducing Zero-Dose Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has witnessed a remarkable decline in the number of zero-dose children from 0.11% of the population in 2023 to just 0.06% in 2024, establishing itself as a global benchmark in child health, according to the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation's 2024 report.

The decline is attributed to the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) which annually provides free vaccines to 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants. This substantial reduction in zero-dose children underscores India's initiative to enhance public health through proactive and inclusive policy approaches.

Major initiatives like the Zero Dose Implementation Plan 2024 and Mission Indradhanush have played pivotal roles in reaching underserved populations, preventing diseases through increased vaccine coverage. These efforts align India with high-income countries in terms of vaccination compliance, reinforcing its leadership in global health standards.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025