India's Landmark Success in Reducing Zero-Dose Children

India has witnessed a remarkable decline in the number of zero-dose children from 0.11% of the population in 2023 to just 0.06% in 2024, establishing itself as a global benchmark in child health, according to the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation's 2024 report.

The decline is attributed to the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) which annually provides free vaccines to 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants. This substantial reduction in zero-dose children underscores India's initiative to enhance public health through proactive and inclusive policy approaches.

Major initiatives like the Zero Dose Implementation Plan 2024 and Mission Indradhanush have played pivotal roles in reaching underserved populations, preventing diseases through increased vaccine coverage. These efforts align India with high-income countries in terms of vaccination compliance, reinforcing its leadership in global health standards.