Tragic Toll: Children's Lives Lost to Dog Bites Despite Vaccination
A five-year-old boy, Harith, died of rabies at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital despite being vaccinated after a dog bite. This marks the fourth recent child death in Kerala under similar circumstances, highlighting concerns about the vaccine's effectiveness. Previous victims include Niya and Ziya Faris.
In a distressing pattern, a five-year-old boy named Harith succumbed to rabies at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital despite receiving vaccination after a dog bite. Harith, the son of a Tamil couple, was attacked near Sree Narayana Park in Kannur city.
The incident took place on May 31, with Harith suffering bites on his right eye and left leg. He was promptly vaccinated at the Kannur District Hospital, yet tragically, the vaccination did not prevent the onset of rabies.
This case marks the fourth recent child death due to rabies in Kerala, all involving vaccinated individuals. In previous incidents, seven-year-old Niya from Kollam and six-year-old Ziya Faris from Malappuram met similar fates, raising alarming questions about the vaccine's efficacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
