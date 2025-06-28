Left Menu

France Tightens Smoking Bans: A Push for Healthier Public Spaces

France has announced a new public health decree aimed at curbing smoking in public places, starting July 1. The measure bans smoking in parks, beaches, and near schools, emphasizing 'denormalisation' of smoking. Despite prior restrictions, smoking remains prevalent, with 30% of adults indulging daily.

France is taking decisive steps to tackle its longstanding smoking problem, introducing a new public health decree effective from July 1. The measure bans smoking in numerous public spaces, including parks, beaches, sports venues, and areas near schools.

The French government's latest move is part of a broader initiative to change public perception and reduce smoking among young people, as smoking rates remain high in the country. More than 30% of French adults smoke regularly, with a significant number being younger than 18.

While this push aims to improve public health and discourage tobacco use, it has sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some applaud the changes for promoting healthier environments, while others view it as restrictive. Meanwhile, electronic cigarettes are notably exempt from this latest ruling.

