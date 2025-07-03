Left Menu

Hamas Seeks U.S. Assurance for Ceasefire to End Gaza Conflict

Hamas is requesting guarantees that a new U.S.-proposed ceasefire will conclude the Gaza war. While ceasefire prospects are promising, Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, causing more casualties. The U.S. facilitated a deal, involving prisoner exchanges and diplomatic talks, to potentially end the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas is demanding assurances from the United States that a proposed ceasefire will conclusively end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to a source close to the militant group. Despite the diplomatic push, Israeli airstrikes continue to inflict casualties across the territory.

Efforts to establish a truce have gained momentum following a U.S.-brokered end to the recent Israeli-Iranian aerial confrontation. President Donald Trump announced Israel's acceptance of conditions for a 60-day truce with Hamas, aimed at paving the way for a permanent solution.

The deal includes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and is contingent on ongoing negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Israeli officials await Hamas' response, which could spur indirect talks to solidify the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

