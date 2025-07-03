Hamas Seeks U.S. Assurance for Ceasefire to End Gaza Conflict
Hamas is requesting guarantees that a new U.S.-proposed ceasefire will conclude the Gaza war. While ceasefire prospects are promising, Israeli strikes in Gaza continue, causing more casualties. The U.S. facilitated a deal, involving prisoner exchanges and diplomatic talks, to potentially end the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Hamas is demanding assurances from the United States that a proposed ceasefire will conclusively end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to a source close to the militant group. Despite the diplomatic push, Israeli airstrikes continue to inflict casualties across the territory.
Efforts to establish a truce have gained momentum following a U.S.-brokered end to the recent Israeli-Iranian aerial confrontation. President Donald Trump announced Israel's acceptance of conditions for a 60-day truce with Hamas, aimed at paving the way for a permanent solution.
The deal includes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and is contingent on ongoing negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Israeli officials await Hamas' response, which could spur indirect talks to solidify the agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Israel
- Trump
- hostages
- mediations
- conflict
- casualties
- war
ALSO READ
National Guard Control Clash: Trump vs. Newsom over LA Deployment
Trump's Tense Standoff: Iran's Leadership in the Crosshairs
G7 Summit Highlights: Canadian Aid, Diplomatic Divergence, and Trump's Abrupt Exit
PM Modi invited Trump to India for QUAD summit: FS Misri.
PM Modi speaks to US Prez Trump, tells him firmly no mediation or trade deal led to understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan.