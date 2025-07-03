Hamas Seeks U.S. Assurance for Ceasefire to End Gaza Conflict

Hamas is demanding assurances from the United States that a proposed ceasefire will conclusively end the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to a source close to the militant group. Despite the diplomatic push, Israeli airstrikes continue to inflict casualties across the territory.

Efforts to establish a truce have gained momentum following a U.S.-brokered end to the recent Israeli-Iranian aerial confrontation. President Donald Trump announced Israel's acceptance of conditions for a 60-day truce with Hamas, aimed at paving the way for a permanent solution.

The deal includes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and is contingent on ongoing negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar. Israeli officials await Hamas' response, which could spur indirect talks to solidify the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)