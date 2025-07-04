 WHO Joins IAEA ConvEx-3 Nuclear Emergency Drill with 75 Nations, 10 Agencies

On 25 June, the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded its active involvement in a 36-hour global nuclear emergency simulation, organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under its most complex and rigorous testing framework—ConvEx-3. This high-stakes exercise marked a critical milestone in international efforts to improve coordination, readiness, and response capabilities in the event of a nuclear or radiological emergency.

The 2024 edition of the Level 3 Convention Exercise (ConvEx-3) was built around a simulated nuclear accident at a Romanian nuclear power plant, resulting in the hypothetical release of substantial radioactive material. The exercise tested real-time information exchange, risk assessment, public health coordination, protective actions, and medical response readiness on a multinational scale.

A Global Collaboration for Preparedness

This year’s ConvEx-3 brought together over 75 countries and 10 international organizations, highlighting the interconnected nature of nuclear emergency response in today’s globalized world. Alongside WHO and IAEA, other participating agencies included the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Maritime Organization (IMO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and European Commission.

As part of the scenario, participating countries had to respond to unfolding events with cross-border impacts, particularly in Eastern Europe, simulating the real-life coordination challenges faced during radiological incidents.

WHO’s Role: Public Health Protection and Mental Health Support

WHO activated its Incident Management Support Team (IMST) for the simulation, comprising experts from headquarters, regional offices, and country teams. The IMST worked closely with national health authorities to:

Monitor health impacts of radiation exposure and contamination

Provide real-time guidance on protective actions like sheltering, iodine prophylaxis, and evacuation

Develop and distribute public health messaging to mitigate panic and misinformation

Offer mental health support strategies for emergency responders and affected communities

Mental health and psychosocial support played a larger-than-ever role in this year’s simulation, reflecting growing awareness of the psychological toll of radiological emergencies, which often include fear, stress, and social disruption.

Innovation in Simulation: Cyber Threats and Crisis Communication

The 2024 exercise introduced several new dimensions to increase realism and test preparedness in emerging areas:

Cybersecurity Threats: Countries faced simulated attacks on communication and energy infrastructure, requiring them to adapt quickly to protect critical systems and maintain data integrity.

Neighboring Country Coordination: Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova actively engaged in joint decision-making on protective measures, showcasing the importance of regional cooperation.

Social Media Simulator: Participants navigated an expanded crisis communication simulator, addressing rumors, misinformation, and real-time public engagement challenges on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

These elements stressed the need for robust information systems, multi-agency coordination, and public trust management, especially during rapidly evolving emergencies.

Beyond the Simulation: Strengthening Global Radiation Readiness

The ConvEx-3 simulation directly supports WHO’s broader mission to enhance radiation protection and emergency preparedness across the globe. Through its Radiation and Health Programme, WHO provides Member States with:

Evidence-based guidance on health risks associated with ionizing and non-ionizing radiation

Technical advice on radiation monitoring, protective equipment, and emergency medical care

Capacity building tools and training materials to strengthen national preparedness

These efforts are crucial in regions with nuclear power facilities, as well as areas vulnerable to radiological threats due to conflict, industrial use, or accidental exposure.

Looking Ahead: Review, Reflect, Refine

Following the conclusion of ConvEx-3, the IAEA will compile a comprehensive report detailing best practices, challenges, and lessons learned. This report will serve as a valuable reference for future preparedness efforts and policymaking across sectors.

WHO will also conduct an internal review of its participation, assessing what worked, identifying areas for improvement, and refining protocols and training exercises accordingly.

Such simulations, although hypothetical, offer critical insights into real-world readiness—ensuring that national and international systems are equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to any radiological event.

In an era where nuclear technology intersects with geopolitical uncertainty and environmental vulnerability, ConvEx-3 serves as a reminder that preparedness saves lives—and that international solidarity remains our best defense against global emergencies.